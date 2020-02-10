Darrius Stewart's mother files lawsuit against former MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Years after a deadly police shooting in Hickory Hill, a Memphis mom is suing the officer involved.

In a lawsuit obtained by WREG, Mary Stewart asks for more than $17 million in damages after her son Darrius Stewart was shot and killed during a traffic stop back in 2015.

Connor Schilling, the former police officer who pulled the trigger, said he shot the 19-year-old in self defense.

Video from that night shows the two men struggling on the ground before the shots were fired.

In her lawsuit, the mother claims her son was shot as he tried to run away, and now she’s suing Schilling claiming he violated her son’s civil rights.

In 2016, Stewart’s family filed a $17 million federal civil rights lawsuit against Schilling, the city of Memphis and former Memphis Police Director Toney Armstrong. They were all dismissed from that suit by February 2019.

Schilling retired from the Memphis Police Department after the shooting.

No criminal charges were ever filed against him.