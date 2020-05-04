Dangerous drag racing incidents can lead to jail time, Memphis law enforcement warns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement is concerned after receiving several reports of people drag racing on city streets and parking lots over the weekend.

They say people who choose to participate will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Video circulating on social media shows the reason Memphis police were called to Summer Avenue and other parts of the city over the weekend.

“Officers responded in reference to a couple of reckless driving complaints. Once they responded they started enforcing traffic laws and cited a couple of individuals and arrested a couple of individuals,” said Lt. Col. John Williams.

They’re charges that could lead to several months behind bars.

But beyond that, Shelby County’s top prosecutor says drag racing and anything similar puts lives at risk.

It’s an issue with or without current restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even without COVID-19, drag racing and driving a car, which is a deadly weapon, in a way that puts you and innocent people at risk is a crime,” Weirich said.

That’s why police say they will rely on the public to report this kind of behavior when you see it, giving as much information as you can like a tag or car make and model.

“Just know that if you’re caught drag racing or reckless driving you can be arrested or you could have your vehicle seized,” Williams said.

She noted that some of the consequences extend beyond the law.

“Follow the law. Think about how you would feel if you were the one that killed an innocent person of if you yourself died because of your reckless behavior behind the wheel of a car.”

Related Content Several charged after dangerous traffic violations on Summer Avenue