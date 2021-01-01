Dancing wig thieves wanted by Memphis police

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released information after two people were caught on camera stealing from a beauty supply store in Hickory Hill.

The two were seen entering the store and even dancing in front of the camera before grabbing a lace front wig. They got away in a green Honda Accord.

If you can help police identify them, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Share this story

Latest News

More News