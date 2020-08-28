Damage reported after Laura makes its way through Arkansas

LAKE CITY, Ark. — The National Weather Service reported two possible tornadoes as Laura made its way through Arkansas overnight.

The agency reported one tornado crossed Highway 70 about five miles southwest of Forrest City around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Another was reported in Lake City which is about 15 miles outside of Jonesboro.

WREG’s Jerrita Patterson reported extensive damage in the area. Refuge Baptist Church off of Highway 18 was detroyed as the roof was torn off and items from inside were scattered across the area.

Early Friday morning, Laura crossed Arkansas and trekked toward southeastern Missouri as a tropical depression with winds of 35mph. In preparation for the storm, Arkansas predeployed search and rescue teams along with National Guard members to assist.

Laura’s expected to dump up to 6 inches of rain over central and northern Arkansas Friday, while parts of southern Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri may see isolated rain totals of up to 5 inches.

The rain may likely lead to flash flooding along streams, roads and urban areas and to moderate river flooding in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas, the National Hurricane Center said.