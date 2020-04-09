Damage, injuries reported after strong overnight storms in Arkansas

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — Severe storms left a path of damaged homes in Poinsett County, Arkansas overnight.

The storms swept through the Harrisburg community late Wednesday night and left several homes in ruins.

WREG’s Jerrita Patterson discovered one neighborhood just off of Illinois Avenue – one of the main streets through Harrisburg- sustained a lot of damage.

Video shared to social media showed a tornado touch down in Arkansas. You can clearly see the outline of the funnel as lightning flashed behind it.

There were some reported injuries.

The Poinsett County Emergency Management Office urged residents to stay home and let emergency crews do their jobs. So far, they have shut down some roads around town.