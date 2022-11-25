LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has recently faced questions over a 65-year-old photo that captured him during the civil rights movement outside a high school.

Jones, an Arkansas native, was pictured in a group of white students appearing to block a group of Black students into North Little Rock High School back in 1957.

(Photo courtesy of The Associated Press)

The picture was taken by an Associated Press photojournalist in the same year that federal troops were being deployed to Little Rock Central High School.

Jones was only 15 years old and a sophomore at NLRHS.

(Photo courtesy of The Associated Press)

The Cowboys owner, now 80 years old, spoke about the issue after the Thanksgiving Cowboys game.

“Look, look, that was 65 years ago, and I had no idea when I walked up there, what we were doing,” Jones explained. “That was, gosh, 65 years ago, a curious kid.”

Jones said he showed up to see what was going on, not to participate in the growing mob.

“I didn’t know at the time the monumental event, really, that was going on and I’m sure glad that we’re a long way from that,” Jones said. “Nobody there had any idea frankly what was going to take place.”