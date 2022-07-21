MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s office announced they will seek to try the teen charged in the death of a Memphis pastor as an adult.

The announcement was made on Thursday by press release. THe DA said they have a notice of intent to seek a transfer to have the case set on the Juvenile Court docket.

The DA’s Office said, by law, juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 who are charged with serious crimes can be tried as adults.

“Due to the facts of this case and this offender’s criminal history, I am seeking transfer of this case to adult court,” District Attorney Weirich said.

The teen has been charged with first degree murder,. murder in perpetration of a robbery, carjacking, especially aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

A Juvenile Court report date is set for August 1. The transfer hearing is not expected until late August or September,