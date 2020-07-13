DA to provide update after deadly concert shooting in Panola County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — District Attorney John Champion will hold a news conference after two people where killed and several others injured during a concert early Sunday morning in Panola County.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Monday and will be streamed on WREG.com.
According to initial reports, a group of 100 were gathered at LPS Ballpark on Hunter Chapel Road when shots were fired into the crowd around 2:30 a.m. Two people were killed and it’s unclear how many total were injured.
WREG found an event flyer for Memphis-based rapper Big Boogie, who was scheduled to perform at the venue that night.
Champion said the Panola County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.
