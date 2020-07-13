DA to provide update after deadly concert shooting in Panola County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — District Attorney John Champion will hold a news conference after two people where killed and several others injured during a concert early Sunday morning in Panola County.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Monday and will be streamed on WREG.com.

According to initial reports, a group of 100 were gathered at LPS Ballpark on Hunter Chapel Road when shots were fired into the crowd around 2:30 a.m. Two people were killed and it’s unclear how many total were injured.

WREG found an event flyer for Memphis-based rapper Big Boogie, who was scheduled to perform at the venue that night.

Champion said the Panola County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

Share this story

Latest News

More News