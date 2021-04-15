DA denies Knoxville mayor’s request to release Austin-East bodycam footage

People gather outside Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tenn., following a shooting at the school Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon says she supports the release of any videos from the officer-involved shooting at Austin-East and has requested District Attorney General Charme Allen to allow the city to release the footage to the public.

At this time, DA Allen has declined the release of the video, according to Kincannon.

“General Allen explained that she made this decision in order to maintain the integrity of the on-going investigation and to protect the constitutional rights of anyone who might be charged as a result of this investigation.” Mayor Kincannon

Kincannon states that she will continue to push for transparency and communication as this investigation continues.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s full statement

“I hear and feel the frustration, pain and anguish as we grapple with the tragic shooting inside Austin-East High School. I support releasing any incident videos to the media and the public as soon as it is legally allowed. I am committed to transparency and hope that a greater understanding of the circumstances of this tragedy will help our city heal. State law regarding the release of video of minors taken inside of a school and a Criminal Court order governing release of police videos in Knox County complicate this situation. Nonetheless, I have requested that District Attorney General Charme Allen allow the City to release redacted footage from the shooting inside Austin-East High School. However, as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of Knox County, including the City of Knoxville, General Allen respectfully declined release of the video at this time. General Allen explained that she made this decision in order to maintain the integrity of the on-going investigation and to protect the constitutional rights of anyone who might be charged as a result of this investigation. I will continue to push for transparency and communication as this investigation continues.”