D.A.: Man pleads guilty to 2017 dice game killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young man agreed to take a plea deal this week in the 2017 murder of an acquaintance during a dice game.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, Joe’Von Henderson, who was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Kelton Guy, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

He was automatically sentenced to 13.5 years behind bars.

Henderson was just 17-years-old when he shot and killed Guy as they were playing dice behind a residence on Vaal Avenue in April 2017. There was reportedly some sort of dispute that led to the shooting.

WREG reporting from the time indicated Henderson was quickly developed as a suspect and arrested five weeks later. Despite his age, he was then transferred from Juvenile Court to be tried as an adult in the case.