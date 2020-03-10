CVS Pharmacy to deliver medications for free due to coronavirus

This May 4, 2009 photo, shows a CVS pharmacy in Worth, Ill. Drug chains CVS and Walgreens, as well as grocery chain Wegmans Food Market, have joined the chorus of retailers requesting that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in their stores even where state laws allow it. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

NEW YORK — In an effort to keep those most vulnerable from having to leave home and possibly becoming exposed to the coronavirus, CVS Pharmacy has announced they will be offering free drug delivery services starting immediately.

The company pointed to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent advisory for those most at risk as the reasoning behind the decision, CNN reported.

“The latest steps we’re taking will help ensure patients of all ages have every option available to them when it comes to filling prescriptions,” Troyen Brennan for CVS Health said in a statement. “As long as COVID-19 continues to be a threat, we’ll maintain a relentless focus on how best to serve our patients, members and customers.”

AETNA, a CVS Health Company, announced they will also be waiving early refill limits on 30-Day maintenance drugs as well as offering 90-day medication prescriptions.

That offer is available to all AETNA members with benefits through CVS Caremark.