Flight restaurant group responds to racial discrimination allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular Memphis restaurant group faces harsh criticism after allegations of racial discrimination.

Flight restaurant

Flight Ownership Group runs four restaurants in the Mid-South. They opened Flight on Main Street in 2009 and also own Southern Social, Porch and Parlor, and Coastal Fish Company.

But there’s allegedly major prejudice bubbling under the surface of the successful team, as dozens of people took to social media to raise allegations of racial discrimination at the restaurant.

After being contacted by WREG, Flight Ownership Group released the following statement on social media about the Flight restaurant, saying they are investigating the allegations.

“We have learned of accusations of discriminatory behavior at Flight. These accusations were posted online, and we are committed to determine their validity. We take all allegations of discriminatory behavior seriously and refuse to tolerate this type of behavior at our restaurant. To the extent that we learn that any of these accusations are true, these employees will be terminated immediately.



To let you know how seriously we take the mere appearance of impropriety, we are going to conduct an investigation, and deal with any matters that violated the law or our internal standards.



Flight will continue to serve this entire community to the best of our ability, and we hope you will trust us in the future.”

The allegations come in a time where the cry for change has never been louder.