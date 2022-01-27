MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he threatened an Orange Mound store owner and attempted to burn the building down.

Police said Vinswacio Andrews entered the store located at 2408 Park Avenue Wednesday and pulled out a knife in the store owner.

The store owner told police that he went to get a gun and told Andrews to leave the property.

Andrews left, but later returned with a large container of gasoline, pouring it near the front of the store. He proceeded to pull out matches and attempted to light the building on fire, police said.

Court documents say another customer from inside of the store intervened before Andrews could ignite the fire.

Andrews was later taken into custody where he admitted to the crimes.

He is being charged with aggravated assault and attempted arson.