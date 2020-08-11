Customer catches alleged burglar during visit to Summer Avenue psychic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Berclair psychic isn’t too psyched about one of her latest visitors. Police say he was captured on camera Sunday vandalizing her business, until a discerning customer put an end to it.

By the time Taynika Williams pulled up to Psychic Reader on Summer near Highland, the intruder had already been there for hours.

Surveillance footage shows him trying to jimmy open a door, lifting bricks out of a walkway and undressing in the backyard.

Williams didn’t need to be a psychic herself to know something was off when he answered the door.

“I kept saying, ‘No, something ain’t right. She ain’t gonna have anybody in her house like that while she not here,'” Williams said.

Williams left and called Psychic Reader’s owner, Christine Taylor.

“She said, ‘Somebody’s in your house,’ and I said, ‘They came through the side window,'” said Taylor.

The psychic premonition she says she’d had earlier had come true.

“I just felt somebody was gonna come through my window,” she said.

But Taylor said she ended up leaving the window open for her eight cats, providing the intruder the perfect entrance. In addition to vandalizing the business and cutting the phone lines, Taylor says he also vandalized her husband’s vintage Porsche and set a tarp on fire.

But the marathon of madness came to an end when Williams returned to the business with Taylor on the phone and waited until police arrived.

“She say, ‘No, keep the conversation going until the police.’ I said, ‘I don’t think I’m gonna be able to do that,’ so I ended up doing it. I guess dude felt comfortable with me, talking to me,” said Williams.

Police charged the man they identify as Corey Davis with burglary. His bond is set at $7,500.