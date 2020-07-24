Crowds gather for Cirque Italia at Wolfchase amid coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crowds of people gathered under the big tent at Wolfchase for Cirque Italia Thursday night.

Families were doing their best to keep to themselves, and just about everyone was wearing a mask.

The circus is allowed to operate as long the county’s health guidelines are followed.

Performers were doing their best to entertain, while ushers enforced strict guidelines issued by the Shelby County Health Department.

“Everyone coming into the tent is required to wear a mask,” said show manager Morgaine Rosenthal. “We have every other row in the tent closed off. In between parties we are separating them by a number of seats, so we have that six-foot distancing.”

With so many entertainment venues shutdown, customers were thrilled to see this show, which features a 35-thousand gallon water stage.

Circus managers want the show to be fun and safe.

“Whatever the additional safety precautions, whatever it may be, we’re happy to do it,” Rosenthal said. “Because we are able to–in this really challenging time–bring some joy, some happiness and some light to all these different communities.”

Cirque Italia has performances scheduled out here through the end of this weekend.