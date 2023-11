MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The principal at Crockett County High School in Alamo, TN, was arrested and charged with DUI last week, authorities say.

Jerrod Shelton, 50, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol and booked into jail on November 22, according to county records.

The sheriff’s office confirmed he is employed by Crockett County High School.

Jerrod Shelton

He is set to appear in court Thursday morning.