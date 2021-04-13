Crockett County man arrested after woman shot dead in Friendship, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Crockett County man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of a woman over the weekend, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported.

Ashley Clem was found fatally shot Saturday inside her home in the 800 block of Dupree Road in Friendship, Tennessee, after law enforcement responded to 911 calls.

TBI agents and Crockett County investigators found information that tied Kenny Evans, of Alamo, Tennessee, to the crime.

Evans was located in Brownsville early Tuesday morning, TBI said. He was booked into the Crockett County Jail on one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond.