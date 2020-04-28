Crittenden County manages higher-than-normal coronavirus case rate

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Crittenden County currently has 174 coronavirus cases and five deaths.

The county’s case ratio is 353.73 per 100,000 people, and experts said there could be multiple factors contributing to Crittenden’s high rate.

“If you have a couple nursing homes or retirement communities that have a big influx and become a hot spot, all of a sudden you have a lot of cases, and they spread really quickly,” said Dr. Jeff Warren on the Memphis Shelby County COVID-19 task force.

West Memphis’ Mayor Marco McClendon has been outspoken, urging his constituents to stay home and social distance. He even made national news for his blunt message.

“If you aren’t doing any of the essential things that are necessary for our city that you need to do … with no disrespect, stay your a** at home,” McClendon said.

Arkansas health officials said the number of cases in Crittenden County is not what they want to see.

“Expanding that testing I think will be important for us to get a real idea of where the cases really are and how many are within the community and which community,” said Dr. Joel Tumlison with the Arkansas Department of Health.

Dr. Warren said Crittenden County has done a good job working closely with Shelby County and surrounding areas during the pandemic.

“To try to make sure that we’re on the same page because we rise and fall as an urban community,” Warren said.