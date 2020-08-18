Crittenden County authorities find body, vehicle matching missing Kansas woman

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — The Crittenden County Sheriff Department says it has located a body they believe may be a missing Kansas woman inside a vehicle authorities say belonged to her.

The vehicle, with the remains inside, were found inside a shipping container in a field off Interstate 55 in eastern Arkansas.

A credit card with Marilane Carter’s name was found in the car, they said.

Marilane Carter, 36, from Kansas, was last heard from while she was in the Memphis area, her family told police.

Carter was last seen more than two weeks ago as she was driving through the Mid-South on the way to Birmingham. Family and law enforcement have been searching the area for days, most recently in the Mississippi River.

The sheriff’s office says positive identification of the body is still pending.

No foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story.

#breaking: Marilane Carter’s vehicle found in shipping container in Crittenden County. Body believed to be her’s found inside. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/AFMap4k8tW — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) August 18, 2020