Critically injured victim tells police vehicle was shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night.
Police responded shortly before midnight to 2800 Tarbora Ave., near the airport, where they found a male shooting victim.
He told officers someone shot into his vehicle, and said the shooting happened across town in the Frayser area.
The victim was taken to Regional One. Police had no information on a suspect.
