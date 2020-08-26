Critical accident on I-40 and Watkins causes major delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a critical accident on Interstate 40 and Watkins Street.

MPD said around 1:49 p.m. three vehicles were involved in an accident on Wednesday. One person riding a motorcycle was transported via a medical air unit to Regional One Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

At the time of this post, traffic is slowing or near a complete halt for several miles on the Westbound side of Interstate 40 from Warford Street back to the accident site. It was moving again by about 3 p.m.