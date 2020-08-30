Crimes at gas stations are on the rise across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you drive, eventually you will make a stop to get fuel. Unfortunately, gas stations are becoming the scene of violent crimes and assaults. Security experts are telling motorists across the Mid-South to be more vigilant when they are at the pumps.

It is a fact, that crime can happen anywhere. However, over the last few months, crimes at gas stations are on the rise. Bennie Cobb, a the owner of Eagle Eye Security and a crime analyst, said people let their guards down far too often while getting gas.

“Theses criminals are more desperate and more dangerous,” Cobb said. “Times are hard now, (and) there seems to be a shortness of hope. People have a lot of job losses.”

Cobb said he is noticing more crime taking place at gas stations. At the end of July, at a Marathon gas station along Raleigh-Millington Road was the scene of a crime. Detectives said a gunman drove up on an unsuspecting victim, firing a AK-47, in the middle of the afternoon.

Additionally Cobb said a woman found herself under attack at a gas station along Airways Blvd. He said the woman reported to police the men were armed and forced her to get out of the vehicle, as they stole her car. Cobb said that incident could have been much worse.

“There’s the opportunity for a criminal to walk upon you, and you never see them. And before you know it, they have a gun stuck in your face, and your vehicle is gone down the street,” Cobb said.

Cobb said it is imperative for people to have situational awareness when they stop for gas, or really wherever they go. He said people must remain aware of their surrounding. This means, putting the cell phone down, and always keeping your head on a swivel.