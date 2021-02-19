Crews work overtime to clear roadways, warn potholes are inevitable

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews continue to work around the clock to clear roadways across the Mid-South.

The city has about a dozen plows and about half of those are from outside contractors.

“The contractors we brought on are working aas well as us until late into the evening. Most of them are putting in 16, 18 hour days,” said Robert Knecht with the city. “There are limits due to safety working overnights, so much of our plowing operations is happening up untila bout 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.. Then we’re shifting to minimal staffing overnight with our salt and sand trucks and then resuming plowing operations first thing in the morning.”

The Memphis Public Works Department said it only has enough equipment to focus on the main roads. It will not be able to get to residential streets soon.

Once they do get those main roadways clear they’ll have to contend with another problem: potholes. Unfortunately, those pesky car damagers are inevitable when you have weather like we’ve had over the last few days.