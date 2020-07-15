Crews respond to fire at South Memphis BioEnergy plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emergency crews had their hands full with a fire at a plant in South Memphis.
The building on Deadrick Avenue reportedly houses the BioEnergy Development Group, which appears to be part of the oil refining industry.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday after a tank in the back of the property caught on fire. It was extinguished about 45 minutes later and no one was injured.
Authorities said the tower – which normally stores a biodiesel product made from cooking oil and used vegetable oil – had been emptied and there was very little product inside when the fire started. No hazardous material was involved.
