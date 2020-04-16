Crews prepare Memphis surge facilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, we could see more signs of progress as crews work to prepare a COVID-19 overflow hospital downtown.

That work is happening at the old Commercial Appeal building on Union Avenue.

On Thursday, crews will put up a roadblock behind the building on Beale Street between Lauderdale and Orleans.

“I hope we never see a patient. I hope it is never needed, I should say. That being said, all we can do is predict what we’ve seen from the other cities, and what we’ve seen from the other cities is there will be a surge,” said Angie Sullivan with the Memphis Fire Department. “We just don’t know how bad it’s going to be, and it’s our responsibility to have something to cover that so we can provide 9-1-1 services to the citizens of Memphis.”

Plans call for 400 beds to be located in the building. It could take another month to have them all ready.

The Pipkin Building at the Memphis Fairgrounds is also being prepared for patients.