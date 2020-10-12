Crews battle North Memphis business fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire crews were called to a North Memphis business overnight after it went up in flames.

It happened at Arrington and Thomas early Monday morning.

Firefighters said they were able to get the blaze under control quickly, but there’s no word on what caused it.

No injuries were reported.

