Crashes cause concern in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roadways in the Memphis-area saw a number of accidents over the weekend, with some being deadly and others ending with charges.

A driver ended up a bridge on Interstate 240, just before the Riverside exit on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, a 23-year-old Allison Clever died in a single car crashed on Highway 385 near Hacks Cross. The sheriff's office did not specify what caused the accident.

Before the weekend even started, A driver lost control of their car along Interstate 55. The driver ended up driving into a body of water but they survived.

Hesler Manguia is accused of driving drunk on Covington Pike and running a red light and hitting a car. One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the other remains in critical condition.