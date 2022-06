UPDATE: Traffic has been cleared.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A crash involving a tractor trailer on I-55 in Crittenden County has left multiple lanes blocked in Crittenden County.

The crash happened after Bridgeport before Mound City.

Drivers are advised to take the I-40 bridge across the Mississippi River as traffic is backed up on the I-55 bridge.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

🚨ICYMI: West Memphis, AR: I-55N All Lanes BLOCKED due to tractor trailer crash after Bridgeport before Mount City. SB lanes are down to one lane. Take I-40 Bridge to save time. pic.twitter.com/P8LZGgtxDV — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) June 14, 2022