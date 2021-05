MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a crash with critical injuries on Tuesday was the result of an interstate shooting.

Officers responded to a crash at 11 a.m. at Interstate 40 and Danny Thomas Boulevard. One male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition from crash-related injuries.

Police said that crash came after a male suspect fired at his ex and another male on the interstate. Police say the suspect is known, but no arrests have been made.