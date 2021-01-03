Covington shooting suspect arrested in Alabama, police say

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Covington Police announced on Facebook law enforcement in Alabama arrested Caprice Peete, who was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on December 27.

According to Covington Police, Peete is in custody and is wanted by the Covington Police Department for First Degree Murder has been arrested by the Madison County Alabama Sheriff’s Office after officers received information that he was at a nightclub in their jurisdiction.

Additionally, CPD said they are still seeking information that will lead to the arrest of Terrance Taylor II, also charged with First Degree Murder in this crime.