Covington shooting suspect added to TBI’s Most Wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tipton County man was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.

Terrance Taylor, 22, was added to the list on Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder in the death of a Covington man on December 27. Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

A $2,5000 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

Another suspect Caprice Peete was captured by the Madison County Alabama Sheriff’s Office after officers received information that he was at a nightclub in their jurisdiction.