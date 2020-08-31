Covington Kroger to close October 31

COVINGTON, Tenn. — The Covington Kroger store will be closing its doors at the end of October.

According to state officials, Kroger announced their intentions last week to close the store located at 951 Highway 51 North on October 31. Eighty workers will be affected.

When asked about the closure, a Kroger representative confirmed the news, but said the company has an agreement with Naifeh’s Food Market which will allow them to purchase the building. That company anticipates opening on or around October 31.

The closest Kroger is now in Atoka, Tennessee.