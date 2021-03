This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of vaccine appointments have just opened up in Memphis.

The city is offering shots Friday and Saturday at the Chester Anderson Fire Academy in Frayser. Organizers will be giving visitors a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

