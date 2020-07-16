COVID shuts two departments, delays hearings in Juvenile Court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Courtrooms at Juvenile Court will be closed and operation in two departments suspended next after an employee tested positive for COVID.

The court was notified about a positive COVID case July 10 and affected staff followed quarantine procedure, court officials said in a statement.

Central Records and the Minute Clerk department operations are being temporarily suspended due to lack of available personnel, court officials said. Case hearings scheduled for July 20-24 were continued by the judge.

The departments are expected to be back by July 27.

Court administrators said there are no cases reported in the detention area, which is separate from the court.