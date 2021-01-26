COVID-19 in Arkansas: ADH says the state is seeing promising numbers in vaccination management

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest COVID-19 data released by the Arkansas Department of Health Tuesday showed promising numbers with vaccination rate, with the New York Times ranking the state 10th in vaccination management in the country.

In the update, ADH officials said hospitals and other medical facilities around the state received 72,825 vaccine new doses in the last day, while the state as administered 12,457 doses in the last 24 hours. In all, the state has been allocated 410,175 total doses and administered 227,074, a rate of 55.4 percent.

There were no new doses made available to Arkansans through the federal program operated through Walgreens & CVS, though that operation did administer 61 new doses.

Officials said there were 2,485 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day, bringing the current number of active cases to 18, 158 and a total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 287,187.

The ADH also reported 40 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 4,690.

There are currently 1,095 hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, which is up by 11 from Monday. Health officials also reported 176 patients on ventilators.