Covid-19 vaccines available without appointment 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pipkin site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis is offering no- appointment vaccinations again this week.

Anyone over the age of 16 can drive up to the Pipkin Building and get vaccinated Wednesday, April 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. without an appointment.

Appointments that have already been made will be honored and given priority, the city of Memphis said.

Health officials hope this will give more people, especially younger adults, the opportunity to get vaccinated.

For more information on vaccines in Memphis, click here.