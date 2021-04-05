Covid-19 vaccinations resume after holiday weekend; appointments still available

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis said Covid-19 vaccinations will resume Monday after the holiday weekend.

Public vaccination locations were closed Saturday and Sunday in observance of Easter and to give staff and volunteers a chance to rest after working tirelessly for months to get Covid-19 shots to Shelby County residents.

All appointments for Monday appear to be full, but appointments are available Tuesday at many different community sites, including the Pipkin Building.

The city of Memphis will also be hosting pop-up vaccination events each day this week at churches and community centers across the county. For more information and to sign up for a vaccine, click here.