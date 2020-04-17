COVID-19 testing sites in Memphis, Shelby County

The following list is from the city of Memphis. For more information, visit https://covid19.memphistn.gov/resources/covid-19-testing-sites-in-shelby-county/

For information on testing sites in other Tennessee counties, click https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html

Baptist Health – by appointment only, call 866-941-4785

Testing is being done at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Collierville, Baptist Minor Medical Center-Olive Branch, Pop-Up Testing at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, and Pop-Up Testing at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto.

Christ Community Health Services Third Street Health Center – 3362 S 3rd St Memphis, TN 38109 By appointment only, call 901-842-3166 or Text “Test2020” to 91999

Church Health – 1350 Concourse Ave By appointment only, call (901) 272-0003

Memphis Health Center – 360 E. H. Crump Blvd. By appointment only, call (901) 261-2042

Tri State Community Health Center – 1725 Pinebrook By appointment only, call (901) 572-1573

Case Management, Inc – 3171 Directors Row By appointment only, call (901) 821-5880 or email COVID-19TestCMI@cmiofmemphis.org

Memphis Fairgrounds Tiger Lane Memphis, TN 38104 By appointment only, Text “covid” to 901-203-5526 or scan the QR code below.

On April 17 and 18, Christ Community Health Center will operate two testing sites in Hickory Hill and Frayser: Friday, April 17 from 2-4 p.m. at 5366 Mendenhall Mall; and Saturday, April 18 from 9-11 a.m. at 969 Frayser Blvd. To schedule appointments text: TEST2020 to 91999 or call 901-842-3160.