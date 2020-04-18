COVID-19 testing center pops up in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Medical professionals are working to set up drive through COVID-19 testing centers in parts of Memphis that are in dire need of testing.

A new center opened up on Frayser Boulevard, in Frayser, on Saturday.

“There was a huge outcry for testing in the Frayser area,” Shantelle Leatherwood, CEO of Christ Community Health Services, said. “I will say I’m very proud of my team for this work in four days time to ensure we can meet the demands of the community.”

According to health experts, African Americans make up 70% of the confirmed cases in Shelby County.

This is a direct result of more testing sites are opening up ion areas where there is a higher percentage of black people.

Leatherwood says the site was for people who are uninsured and lack access to healthcare. According to her, 120 cars made their way the pop-up site.

If you have symptoms and wish to be tested, you can text TEST2020 to 91999 or you can call Christ Community Health Services at (901) 842-3160.