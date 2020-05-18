COVID-19 survivor plans on donating antibodies to help others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is just happy to be alive after he spent weeks in Methodist University Hospital, battling COVID-19.

Harrison Strong recently went viral after a video of him in a wheelchair, with doctors and nurses cheering him on, was recorded.

“How thankful I am to be wheeled through the hallways to go home,” Strong said. “So many who are not able to go home.”

He says the video was a major reminder to him that life is delicate.

“When I saw the video, I was sitting outside and I got to shouting to be honest. I got to shouting, praising god for bringing me home.” Strong said.

Strong was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 23 and was admitted to the hospital and immediately put on oxygen.

“I started having body aches, chills. My breathe started getting short,” Strong said.

Strong is a 61-year-old diabetic and says he is thankful he never went to the intensive care unit.

“I was afraid that I was not going to come back home,” Strong said.

Just a few weeks later, Strong was able to breathe on his own again, which prompted the celebratory release.

However, he is not completely free of the virus. Strong has to pass several more tests before he is considered COVID-19 free. Once he fully recovers, Strong plans on donating his antibodies to help treat other COVID-19 patients.

Strong’s wife also has COVID-19 and is expected to be released sometime this week.