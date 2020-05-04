Shelby County says salons, barber shops can open Wednesday under new rules

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said Monday that hair salons and barber shops will be able to open countywide May 6. Nail salons and tattoo parlors will remain closed for now.

Those close-contact businesses originally had been scheduled to remain closed until phase one of the reopening process.

Last week, however, the state of Tennessee moved those businesses into phase one. At that point, leaders in several suburban cities in Shelby County said they would follow the governor’s policy and allow those businesses to open, although the county as a whole was under a different order.

Harris said 11 conditions would have to be met by the businesses in order to reopen Wednesday.

Employees must have their temperature checked. Shops must have sanitizer available. Shops must keep an appointment book of who received service and when. Face masks would be required for employees Coverings like capes must be disposable or used only once. Social distancing must be enforced, with six feet between stations. Stylists should be tested for COVID. Customers must be taken by appointment only, with walk-ins only allowed if they wait outside. There must be at least 15 minutes between appointments to allow for cleaning. Shops must undergo regular disinfecting. No companions will be allowed in the shops, unless they are minors.

NEW: @ShelbyCoTN @MayorLeeHarris announces barbershops and hairstylists can open countywide this week but nail and tattoo salons cannot. “We will not move forward as fast as the rest of the state.” — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) May 4, 2020

Harris said these close contact businesses were