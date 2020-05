NEW YORK — Macy's announced plans to reopen 68 of its stores less than a week from now in states that have loosened social distancing restrictions duringthe coronavirus pandemic.

During a Thursday morning webcast, Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette told analysts and investors thatthe company's stores in Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee -- where governors are easing Covid-19 social distancing mandates -- will reopen on a limited basis Monday, with hours of operation between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.