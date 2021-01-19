COVID-19 in Arkansas: Vaccine rollout enters phase 1-B as Gov. Hutchinson receives his dose

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan began Monday with Phase 1-B which will allow Arkansans aged 70 and older and education workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Hutchinson received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and says that today is a critical step in the rollout plan as Arkansas enters into phase 1-B.

The Arkansas Department of Health released the Monday, Jan. 18 COVID-19 numbers. In the update, it shows that 43% of the 324,400 vaccine doses Arkansas has received have been given out to Arkansans as the state begins to move into phase 1-B.

The ADH reported 1,109 new cases for a total of 272,263 cases in Arkansas.

The ADH reported that there are 22,794 active cases. There are 1,263 hospitalized, which is down eight from Sunday. 216 patients are on ventilators, which is down 5 from Sunday. 32 deaths added today, for a total of 4,343 deaths.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 155

Washington, 125

Benton, 117

Garland 61

Jefferson 54