COVID-19 in Arkansas: Vaccinations top 8,700 on Easter holiday

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Department of Health released the April 5 COVID-19 update showing that vaccine distribution continued over the holiday weekend as active cases continue declining.

The ADH reported 44 new cases for a total of 331,098 cases. The ADH reported 1,607 active cases, which is down 125 from Sunday.

There were 145 hospitalized, which is unchanged from Sunday; 23 on ventilators, which is down 1 from Sunday.

5 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,648.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 7

Lonoke, 6

Mississippi, 6

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Today’s report shows another decrease in active cases and low new cases. Even though yesterday was Easter, we still saw an increase of over 8,700 vaccine doses administered. We’re making progress, and it’s important we all do our part by getting vaccinated.”