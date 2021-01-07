COVID-19 in Arkansas: New record for active cases, vaccinations top 50,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of active coronavirus cases in Arkansas continued to break records Wednesday even as the number of vaccine doses administered in the state passed a milestone.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 3,705 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the current active case count to 25,092 and the number of cases of the illness since the beginning of the pandemic to 242,593.

There were 65 new deaths reported, one off the daily record, bringing the total death count in Arkansas from coronavirus to 3,901.

There were slight dips in the number of patients requiring hospitalizations, down two to 1,321, while the number of patients on ventilators fell by seven to 217.

While those grim numbers were reminders of the challenges still facing the state, ADH officials also noted that more than 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given, with the 50.679 vaccinations being an increase of 12,795 from the day before.

The state received 17,650 more doses of vaccine, bringing the total doses in the state to 152,075. No more doses were allocated for long term care residents above the previous number of 24,700, but 209 more of those doses were administered, moving the number of long-term care residents who have been vaccinated to 1,533.

Governor Asa Hutchinson took the opportunity to remind residents to maintain social distance and be mindful of ways to keep friends, family and neighbors safe.

“We continue to see high numbers of new cases across the state. Be mindful of being a safe distance and protecting each other. It has been a tough day with the loss of another 65 of our friends and neighbors to COVID-19,” Hutchinson said. “Vaccine doses continue to be distributed across the state to those in Category 1-A, and we are also receiving additional doses each week.”