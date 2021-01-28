COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 1,700 new cases, 52 deaths announced Wednesday, state continues to roll out more vaccine doses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases continue to decline as the state receives more vaccines, and Gov. Hutchinson noted that they will keep vaccine distribution as a top priority.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,777 new cases for a total of 288,964 cases.

The ADH reported 17,686 active cases, There are also 1,029 hospitalized, which is down 66 from Tuesday.

There are 157 on ventilators, which is down 19 from Tuesday.

52 deaths were added today, for a total of 4,742;

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 304

Benton, 159

Washington, 152

Sebastian, 97

Faulkner, 79.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“There are over 700 fewer new cases and over 2,700 fewer active cases than this time last week. Our vaccine distribution efforts remain a top priority while we gradually receive additional doses. The steps we are taking to slow this virus appear to be having an effect. We cannot relax from following health department guidance.”

Here are today’s COVID-19 statewide numbers: