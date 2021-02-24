COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 16,000 new vaccinations delivered as eligibility expands to 65 and older

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With more than 16,000 new vaccinations delivered Gov. Hutchinson announced that the state will begin giving vaccines to those 65 and up.

“By expanding the eligibility of those who can get the vaccine to 65 and older, we will continue to administer these shots as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 803 new cases for a total of 317,396 cases.

There are 4,676 active cases, 496 hospitalized, which is down 49 from Tuesday; 100 on ventilators, which is up 1 from Tuesday.

10 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,387.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 105

Benton, 78

Washington, 49

Garland, 35

Faulkner and Saline with 33 each.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“As anticipated, we are receiving additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. By expanding the eligibility of those who can get the vaccine to 65 and older, we will continue to administer these shots as quickly and efficiently as possible. We have decreased our COVID-19 hospitalizations to less than 500, which is a decrease of over 50% since this time last month.”

