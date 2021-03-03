COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 13,000 vaccines given in last 24 hours, 404 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas gave out 13,664 more vaccine doses over the last 24 hours

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 404 new cases for a total of 323,353.

There are 4,278 active cases; 397 hospitalized, which is down 19 from Tuesday; 91 on ventilators, which is up 11 from Tuesday.

Seven new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,261.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Sebastian, 44

Pulaski, 36

Benton, 34

Washington, 26

Saline, 17

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Today’s report shows fewer new cases, active cases, and hospitalizations than this time last week and an increase in the number of vaccine doses administered of over 115,000. It’s critical that we work together to ensure we continue our progress.”