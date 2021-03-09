COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 100,000 doses given in last week, active cases continue decline

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given out over the last week according to the Arkansas Department of Health.  

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 432 new cases for a total of 325,383.

There are 3,461 active cases; 317 hospitalized, which is down 21 from Monday; 71 on ventilators, which is down 3 from Monday.

14 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,357.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

  • Washington, 62
  • Benton, 47
  • Garland, 42
  • Faulkner, 28
  • Pulaski, 26

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“We continue to see a decrease in active cases and hospitalizations compared to last week. Also, an additional 104,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since last Tuesday. Our continued mitigation efforts, including vaccination, masking, and social distancing, will get us closer to the end of this pandemic.”

Share this story

Latest News

More News