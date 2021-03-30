COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson to give update just one day before mask mandate is set to end

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson will be giving an update on vaccinations and COVID-19 case numbers Tuesday afternoon, just one day before the mask mandate is set to end in the state of Arkansas.

On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health announced that active cases have continued to decline with Arkansas reporting nearly 2,500 fewer active cases than on March 1.

Hutchinson announced in a statement on Monday that there are also over 275 fewer hospitalizations than the counting on March 1.

The governor's address will be streamed live beginning at 1:30 p.m.